walmart

Walmart installing breastfeeding pods for customers, employees at some stores

This year, Walmart will install breastfeeding pods for mothers at more than 100 of its stores across the country.

The company partnered with Mamava, which builds "lactation suites," which will provide a space for shoppers and employees to breastfeed or pump.

Mothers will be able to gain access to the suites by using the Mamava app. The pods will be free to use and have customized lighting, among other features.

RELATED: Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees during COVID-19

All of the pods will be installed by the end of the year. Walmart said it hopes to add the suites to more stores in the future.

You can see which stores will have the pods by clicking here.

RELATED: Walmart to require customers to wear face masks at all its stores
EMBED More News Videos

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmotherhoodbusinessfamilyu.s. & worldwalmartbreast feeding
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
Walmart launches Amazon Prime competitor program
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for children swept away in flood continues
WATCH: President Trump's full remarks in Wilmington, NC
LATEST: NC launches no-cost COVID-19 testing program
2 new tropical storms continue record setting hurricane season
Magnolia could replace Confederate symbol on new Mississippi flag
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Show More
Lawmaker on maternity leave forced to bring newborn to housing vote
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
Heat Index 105° And Above Tomorrow
11-year-old named 'Junior Life-Saver' for fire heroics
More TOP STORIES News