Walmart redesigning stores to mirror its new app

Today, we’re unveiling a new store look and feel, focusing on a digitally enabled shopping experience. With a sleek design and a layout spotlighting products, the experience features end-to-end digital navigation to guide customers on the shopping journey. https://t.co/HSHvag8NSs pic.twitter.com/b2ADqsxZNq — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) September 30, 2020

Walmart stores, including one in Raleigh, are getting a makeover.The world's largest retailer is redesigning its stores to work more closely with the app.The stores are getting more organized with new large signage being installed. It's all a push to get more people to download and use the Walmart app while shopping."By creating a system that acknowledges our app navigation from beginning to end, we create an optimized omni experience for both customers and associates," the company said.The app is designed to help shoppers navigate the aisles, search for products and even check out and pay without having to interact with any employees.The redesign will be implemented in 200 US stores by the end of the year, including one in Raleigh, and 1,000 more locations by the end of 2021.