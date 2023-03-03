Disney World chef with hearing impairment inspires others with dedication and creativity

Since childhood, becoming a chef has always been a goal for Christian Miranda - thanks to his dedication, he has proven that a kitchen is a place that welcomes anyone.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Meet Christian Miranda, a chef at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Disney's Hollywood Studios. With the help of his fellow cast members at Walt Disney World, Miranda is using American Sign Language and visual tools to create magic in the kitchen.

"My team has been amazing, helping me feel included," says Miranda. "It's been a wonderful team working with me to help me improve my skills and helping me feel involved and to reach my goal of becoming a fine dining chef here at Disney World," Miranda adds.

Miranda is deaf and has a visual disability so his fellow Disney cast members have come up with creative ways to communicate with him.

"We came up with a system that assisted us in order for him to be able to communicate by pictures, by bells, or by letting us know by creating a safe environment for him and all the cast," explains Jerry Gonzalez, Chef at Disneys Hollywood Studios.

The leaders at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo also sought resources and technology to aid Miranda's professional development. "Ultimately our goal here is to ensure that its an inclusive environment, says David Njoroge, Executive Chef at Disneys Hollywood Studios. "Not only for Christian, but for generations to come," Njoroge adds.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish