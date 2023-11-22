Wake County Board of Education approves school enrollment plan for 2024-25 school year

The Wake County Board of Education met Tuesday to vote on a reassignment plan that's designed to help the district adapt to a changing population.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Education voted Tuesday in favor of an enrollment plan that's designed to help the district adapt to a changing population.

The board and Wake County Public School System employees held a two-hour work session Tuesday before the vote to go over the 117 page reassignment plan.

The plan was already in its final stage and had gone through surveys, public comments and two additional drafts.

Thousands of students will be affected by the reassignment. Board members said it will relieve capped and overcrowded schools, address historial assignment areas and increase transportation efficiency.

In addition the plan helps fill students into the new Woods Creek Elementary School in Holly Springs when it opens next year.

ABC11's Jamiese Price was at the meeting and will have a full report tonight at 11 p.m.

