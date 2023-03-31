Dreamville preps wrapping up, severe weather risk for Saturday

There are plans in place for inclement weather that would be activated as needed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Only one more day until Dreamville Festival begins and preparations are wrapping up, but tomorrow's threat for rain may deter people away despite this being a rain or shine event.

Chopper 11 flew over Dorothea Dix Park and it appears everything is in place for the 50-thousand fans expected to show up each day.

Dix Park will be closed to the public today.

Organizers have released the set list for both stages on both days.

On Saturday Marquis Clae will hit the Shine Stage at 1 p.m. and Usher will wrap up the night starting at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday Reuben Vincent kicks things off at 1 p.m.

And J. Cole and Drake finish off the night at 9:15 p.m.

Now in the case of inclement weather, Dreamville organizers tell us in a statement the City of Raleigh is working in coordination with them and monitoring the weather conditions for Saturday.

FESTIVAL FORECAST:

There are plans in place for inclement weather that would be activated as needed.