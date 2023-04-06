There is a level 1 of 5 severe risk of isolated severe storms mainly along and north of US-1.

First Alert Day: Severe weather risk this afternoon, damaging winds and hail main threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The warm temperatures will subside later this afternoon and bring with it a severe weather risk.

There is a level 1 of 5 severe risk of isolated severe storms mainly along and north of U.S. 1. This includes the Triangle and Rocky Mount areas.

Damaging winds and hail are possible from 4 p.m. Thursday to around 2 a.m. Friday.

ABC11 special report 'First Alert to Severe Weather' to air Saturday

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with significant warmth and noticeable humidity continuing through the day.

Any storms should hold well to our west for the early part of the afternoon.

Some good news is the approaching cold front will weaken as it approaches the Triangle. Isolated storms will develop during the late afternoon hours for northwestern portions of the ABC11 viewing area.

Isolated storms will be possible in the Triangle this evening.

Friday and Saturday will bring in much cooler conditions.