2 storms developing ahead of official start to 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The first system is located nearly 2,000 miles east of North Carolina. According to the National Weather Service, it has an 80 percent chance to become a subtropical cyclone by Saturday.
If it strengthens enough, it could become Ana and extend the streak of a named storm forming before the official start of hurricane season (June 1) to seven years.
This system will not last long. It should shift back toward the east and northeast--back over more hostile conditions. At that point it would break up. This system does not pose a significant threat to any populated areas.
The other low pressure system developing right now is in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Texas.
This system is expected to move ashore later Friday into Saturday. The good news is it only has a 20 percent chance of developing into a named system. The bad news is it will bring heavy rainfall to southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days anyway, and that region has recently been inundated with heavy rainfall.
Hurricane season outlook
NOAA released its hurricane outlook Thursday.
NOAA is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with forecasters predicting a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.
For 2021, NOAA said there will likely be a range of 13 to 20 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 5 major hurricanes.
NOAA scientists point out three things that will make this season more active than normal: Higher than normal sea surface temperature in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and enhanced west African monsoon.
NOAA's outlook comes more than a month after news that the average number of hurricanes has increased in the Atlantic basin.