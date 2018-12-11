WEATHER

Black ice warning: Icy roads in North Carolina blamed for more than 2,300 crashes

ABC11 crews track icy road conditions during the Tuesday morning commute.

The winter storm that blanketed parts of North Carolina with 14 inches of snow has moved out, but officials still warn residents that driving conditions could be hazardous.
During a news conference, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the storm has taken the lives of three people. The third died Monday.

Cooper said the man was trying to get his truck unstuck on I-77 when he had some "medical problems," which resulted in his death.

Because of incidents like that, he is encouraging people to remain off of roads if they appeared snow-covered.

One driver flipped his car on a Durham bridge Tuesday morning. Thankfully, he walked away without any serious injuries.

NC Highway Patrol said it has responded to more than 2,300 accidents and 5,800 calls for service since Sunday.

Now that major roadways have been cleared, Cooper said NCDOT crews will be focusing on secondary roads throughout the day Tuesday.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures Tuesday will reach into the low 40s, a good 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Freezing temperatures return as early as 10 p.m. and run all the way until 8 a.m. Wednesday. For perspective, temperatures didn't drop below freezing last night until 3 or 4 a.m. Wednesday.
"Several hours of freezing could exacerbate that ice formation out there. I do think we could see ice in several spots tomorrow," Big Weather said.

NCDOT crews have used 35,000 tons of salt since the snow started Sunday.



ABC11 crews report most major roads in the area have in good condition, but they warn some side roads in Durham and Wake County still have dangerous icy spots.
