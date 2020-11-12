Weather

4 dead, 2 still missing after campsite in western North Carolina floods

HIDDENITE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four bodies have been recovered and two people are still missing after floodwaters rose overnight at an Alexander County campsite.

Alexander County officials confirmed at 4 p.m. that four bodies had been found so far. One adult and one child are still missing.

The campsite is called Hiddenite Family Campground. It is a family-owned campground located along the Yadkin River.

Waters near the campground rose when Alexander County experienced major flooding with approximately 7 to 10 inches of rain overnight.

About 50 roadways across the county were compromised, with four bridges washed out.

As of 2 p.m., officials said the doors to the campers could not be opened due to high water. Emergency personnel are continuing the search for the missing.

One of the three deaths confirmed was related to a car accident on Hopewell Church Road in the Vashti community that occurred due to a bridge outage and high water. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

