CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --Epic flooding and massive power outages have displaced countless North Carolinians.
If you're near Wake County and looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Florence, there is now a place to take supplies.
The Cary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7383 located at 522 Reedy Creek Rd is now accepting donations.
Once the water recedes, the Post will move the supplies to Posts in flooded areas.
The Post is asking for the following:
Food items:
- Pop-top canned goods
- Cereal/Protein bars
- Non-perishable foods
- Water
- Trail Mix
- Chicken/Ham salad boxed kits
- Peanut Butter
Household:
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Paper plates
- Plastic cups
- Disposable Cutlery
- Trash bags (kitchen & lawn bags)
- Storage bags
- Laundry detergent... small sizes or pods
- Dish detergent
- Antiseptic cleaners
- Bleach
- Multi-purpose cleaner
- Disposable gloves
- Sponges
- Hand sanitizer
- Disposable kitchen cloths
Sanitizer wipes/Toiletries:
- Bath soap
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Toothpaste/toothbrush
- Dental Floss
- Mouthwash
- Deodorant
- Cleansing wipes
