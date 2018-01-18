WEATHER

Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-85 North in Orange County

Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-85 North in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Northbound lanes of I-85 in Orange County were closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near NC 86.

An NC State Highway Patrol trooper said an operator of a tractor-trailer was speeding and blinded by the sun.

The driver then overcorrected, sideswiped a trailer being pulled by another truck, and dislodged a vehicle that was being carried inside of the trailer.

The road reopened around 11 a.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Officials want to remind residents that driving during wintry conditions is dangerous, adding that drivers should stay off roadways until the Thursday afternoon unless it's an urgent situation.

