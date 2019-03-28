Weather

End of the week brings highest pollen count we've seen this year

EMBED <>More Videos

Expect to see this year's highest levels of pollen to date Friday and Saturday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Expect to see this year's highest levels of pollen to date Friday and Saturday.

"This pollen is just through the roof," Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Thursday morning.

RELATED: Local doctor warns long allergy season ahead

The good news (for allergy sufferers at least): rain showers move into the area Sunday.

Those scattered showers will help knock down the pollen count Sunday into Monday.

RELATED: Easy things you can do to beat allergies when pollen count spikes
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighpollenallergiesweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shake Shack coming to Cary
Raleigh police investigating after toddler falls from fourth-story window
Day 4: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
BurgerFi to offer $2 hot dogs for Opening Day
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Show More
Dunkin' to release Peeps flavored coffee, donut
FDA issues warning over recall for dog food
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
More TOP STORIES News