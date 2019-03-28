RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Expect to see this year's highest levels of pollen to date Friday and Saturday.
"This pollen is just through the roof," Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Thursday morning.
The good news (for allergy sufferers at least): rain showers move into the area Sunday.
Those scattered showers will help knock down the pollen count Sunday into Monday.
End of the week brings highest pollen count we've seen this year
