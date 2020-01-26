Sunny and Cool Today

A quiet Sunday shaping up for the area as a weak area of high pressure slides across the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic. This translates to more sunshine for the Triangle area today and near-normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid-50s.Some changes begin to take place for tonight as this area of high pressure weakens and slides off to our east. An incoming area of low pressure along the Gulf coast will slide across the southeastern United States for Monday, bringing a disorganized area of rain showers with it. It looks like enough moisture from this system should spill into North Carolina by the midday and afternoon on Monday, bringing us a couple stray showers. Moisture will be limited, so total rainfall amounts will remain very light.High pressure once again moves back overhead for Tuesday and most of Wednesday, bringing us dry weather and more sunshine for midweek.Another weak area of low pressure moves along the Gulf coast for Wednesday, but it looks like any precipitation from this system remains well to our south.All eyes turn to the end of the week as a more robust storm system pushes out of the Rocky Mountains and into the Deep South. Computer forecast models continue to paint different ideas with just how this system evolves for the end of this week across the southeastern U.S.and the mid-Atlantic. At this time, rain may move into North Carolina late in the day on Friday, with rain showers sticking around into Saturday.Have a great day!Steve