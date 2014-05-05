Flash Flooding Possible Today

Rain will continue for tomorrow morning and early afternoon. It'll be much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s in the Triangle, low 80s in the Sandhills.
.@NWSRaleigh has placed areas north and east of the Triangle in a Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon and evening.— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 11, 2021
Remember, if you encounter any flooded roads —turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/du1KAZ6ZVx
Sunday will be the drier and brighter half of the weekend.
Monday and Tuesday will both be warm and humid with a few PM storms around before a cold front allows for cooler and more comfortable air come Wednesday.
Be Well & Stay Safe,
Robert Johnson