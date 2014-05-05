Flash Flooding Possible Today

.@NWSRaleigh has placed areas north and east of the Triangle in a Flash Flood Watch for this afternoon and evening.



Remember, if you encounter any flooded roads —turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/du1KAZ6ZVx — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 11, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After yesterday's heavy rain, more showers and storms are on the way and some of those storms will provide a flash flooding threat for this afternoon and evening. Expect a general 1-2" of rain today with a few areas seeing anywhere from 3-4" of rain. The main timing for most of these storms will be between 3pm and 9pm.Rain will continue for tomorrow morning and early afternoon. It'll be much cooler with highs only in the upper 70s in the Triangle, low 80s in the Sandhills.Sunday will be the drier and brighter half of the weekend.Monday and Tuesday will both be warm and humid with a few PM storms around before a cold front allows for cooler and more comfortable air come Wednesday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson