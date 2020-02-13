Forecast: Lower humidity today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The stationary front that has remained stalled over the area will sit right along the coast today, limiting any showers or thunderstorms to be well to the east this afternoon. Dry air from the north will keep rain-free and cooler, yet comfortable conditions in place for most of the Triangle throughout the day today.A broad area of high pressure will begin to shift out of southern Canada and into the Northeast overnight tonight. This will start to shift airflow out of the east, expanding coastal showers farther inland to parts of Central North Carolina Sunday. Areas along the coast which will have continued periods of rain and storms and may have localized flash flooding.To the west, a storm system moving out of the Ohio River Valley will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms, some heavy, to the Appalachians Sunday. Some of these storms could bring localized flash flooding in areas of heavy downpours. These two combining systems will bring showers and thunderstorms to much of the Triangle, however those to the southwest, near Charlotte, have the best chances to stay dry for the day.The storm system moving through the Appalachians will combine with the coastal storm system on Monday, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms to the Triangle. These two systems will create an upper-level low pressure system over the Carolinas, which is expected to stall and remain over the area through the middle of the week.These periods of storms will bring localized heavy rainfall for many, which can threaten localized flash flooding for much of the region.More widespread flooding is most likely to occur along the coast and far eastern portions of the Triangle, where moisture from the Atlantic could help fuel heavier rainfall.By Thursday, an area of high pressure looks to build in over the Southeast, helping to push the stalled low pressure system out of the area towards the end of the week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart