Weather

Former Tropical Storm Nestor moving out of central NC after bringing heavy rain

Former Tropical Storm Nestor brought heavy rain to central North Carolina overnight, making for wet roads but no significant reports of damage.

EMBED More News Videos



The center of the storm will be heading east out of the Carolinas late Sunday morning.



There will still be rain but the trend will be to dry things out by the afternoon as Nestor heads out to sea.

Clouds are expected to break Sunday afternoon for some sunshine.

There will still be wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph through the morning with slightly higher gusts closer to the coast, which may result in sporadic power outages.

It will remain breezy into the afternoon as the sunshine returns.

High pressure will build into the area Sunday night with clearing skies and less wind, making for a nice start to the week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormstormrain
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends honor Z'Yon Person on what would have been his 10th birthday
Man with Confederate ancestors says statue should be moved from Pittsboro
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
Scholarship through LGBT Center set up in Holly Springs teen's name
While battling rare form of brain cancer, she's also giving back
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Show More
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
4th Legionnaires' disease death reported in North Carolina
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
Fayetteville student with cerebral palsy gets royal treatment on Homecoming night
Kellogg's new cereal supports anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy
More TOP STORIES News