Former Tropical Storm Nestor moving out of central NC after bringing heavy rain

The center of the storm will be heading east out of the Carolinas late Sunday morning.
Check out the scene along 440W near the US1 interchange in Cary. One car in the middle of the highway. With all of the rain and the slick roadways hydroplaning is the risk. #ncwx #abc11 #RainyDay pic.twitter.com/G1kAX3Crlx— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) October 20, 2019
There will still be rain but the trend will be to dry things out by the afternoon as Nestor heads out to sea.
Clouds are expected to break Sunday afternoon for some sunshine.
There will still be wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph through the morning with slightly higher gusts closer to the coast, which may result in sporadic power outages.
It will remain breezy into the afternoon as the sunshine returns.
High pressure will build into the area Sunday night with clearing skies and less wind, making for a nice start to the week.