Brief Cool Down

High pressure will continue to push eastward tonight into Monday off the Carolina coast, keeping warm, dry conditions in place with another hot day to begin the workweek. A cold front will press southeastward into central North Carolina by the evening hours, but with little moisture to work with and the parent storm system well northward into Canada, there won't be much in the way of rainfall. An isolated thundershower cannot be ruled out, but most of the region will be dry.Conditions will moderate nicely behind the front for Tuesday with less heat and humidity as high pressure noses in. Similar story for Wednesday as we remain on the nice side of the boundary; however, with the surface high moving offshore it's only a matter of time before return changes things -- and this happens Thursday. As ridging in the Deep South grows stronger and expands through the area temperatures will once again soar into the 90s with humidity increasing as well.A very summerlike pattern is shaping up for the end of the week into the following weekend. It looks like we'll be challenging record high temps Friday, Saturday and Sunday with rainfall chances limited (but not zero).Have a great evening!Brittany Bell