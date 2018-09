Hurricane Florence damage seen in Wake County

Tree limb down on a 100 year old house near downtown Fuquay in the historic district pic.twitter.com/w1guUBIY5s — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) September 14, 2018

Tree on the Walter Aiken house in Fuquay Varina/ https://t.co/xN2pAMzPZD — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) September 14, 2018

As Hurricane Florence barrels through the Carolinas, some damage has already been seen across Wake County.On Misty River Drive in Raleigh, a home had a large tree fall directly on top of it, splitting the home in two.The family who owns the house had not even lived there for more than a month when the storm crushed it.Luckily, the family of five was unharmed.Over in Fuquay Varina, a home that is said to be around 100 years old also had a large tree fall on it.The historic home, known as the Walter Aiken House, is located on South Fuquay Avenue.More damage is expected to be seen in Wake County as the storm progresses.Wake County is currently slated to get 7-8 inches of rain.