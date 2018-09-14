WEATHER

Hurricane Florence damage seen in Wake County

Hurricane Florence damage can be seen in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Hurricane Florence barrels through the Carolinas, some damage has already been seen across Wake County.

On Misty River Drive in Raleigh, a home had a large tree fall directly on top of it, splitting the home in two.

Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

The family who owns the house had not even lived there for more than a month when the storm crushed it.

Luckily, the family of five was unharmed.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence brings life-threatening flood that 'will continue for days,' NHC says

Over in Fuquay Varina, a home that is said to be around 100 years old also had a large tree fall on it.



The historic home, known as the Walter Aiken House, is located on South Fuquay Avenue.


More damage is expected to be seen in Wake County as the storm progresses.

Wake County is currently slated to get 7-8 inches of rain.
