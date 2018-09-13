Watches have now been replaced with warnings. Hurricane Warning = sustained winds 74mph or greater. TS Warning = sustained winds 39-73mph #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Y1nwVEC6s9 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 13, 2018

The National Hurricane Center says the outer rain bands of Hurricane Florence are approaching the coast of North Carolina.Early Thursday the Category 2 was about 205 miles east southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 250 miles east southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.After the storm makes landfall, it will then slow down and begin to crawl to the west and southwest along the coast into South Carolina on Saturday.The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area.The storm could make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington.When it does make landfall it is expected to be a Category 1 with winds of 105 mph.It will then turn into a Tropical Storm on Saturday as it heads south.A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Chatham, Davidson, Edgecombe, Franklin, Nash, Randolph, Wake, Wilson, Anson, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, and Stanly counties.Many parts of the Triangle could see up to 15 inches of rain.The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.Residents in the path of Florence should prepare for significant wind damage that will lead to utility outages; winds with 120 mph gusts may reach North Carolina Thursday.Coastal locations and areas near the mouths of the Pamlico and Neuse rivers could see major storm surge flooding.Florence will weaken to a tropical storm on Friday over northeast South Carolina and then move deeper into South Carolina on Sunday.If Florence does not come far enough inland, it could still be a hurricane on Saturday.Heavy rain will continue across the area and especially southward into South Carolina on Sunday but the damaging winds will subside.Florence should continue to weaken into a Tropical Depression on Sunday, but it will still cause the flooding to shift into the foothills and the eastern slopes of the Appalachians of North and South Carolina Sunday into Monday.