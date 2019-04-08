Isolated tornado possible in central North Carolina as thunderstorms push in late Monday

Severe weather risk for later today and this evening. pic.twitter.com/HpspuB8Feo— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 8, 2019
ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the storms won't be an issue until the later afternoon/evening.
He said the chance of a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but will most likely occur in the evening.
The evening commute for most residents should be clear, as his prediction estimates a band of showers and heavier thunderstorms won't push into the Triangle until 8 p.m.
He said the biggest threats with the storm are heavy winds, hail, and the chance for an isolated tornado.
Stewart said the chance for a tornado is low; however, it cannot be completely ruled out.
Severe risks for later today...high winds the greatest threat but an isolated tornado not out of the question as we'll see some wind shear aloft. pic.twitter.com/22YbPYhze4— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 8, 2019
The storm will carry on into the night, with most residents waking up to showers Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.
