Weather

Isolated tornado possible in central North Carolina as thunderstorms push in late Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as all of central North Carolina is under a severe weather risk Monday as rain, high winds, thunderstorms, and an isolated tornado are possible later in the day.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as all of central North Carolina is under a severe weather risk Monday as rain, high winds, thunderstorms, and an isolated tornado are possible later in the day.





ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said the storms won't be an issue until the later afternoon/evening.

He said the chance of a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but will most likely occur in the evening.

The evening commute for most residents should be clear, as his prediction estimates a band of showers and heavier thunderstorms won't push into the Triangle until 8 p.m.

He said the biggest threats with the storm are heavy winds, hail, and the chance for an isolated tornado.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Stewart said the chance for a tornado is low; however, it cannot be completely ruled out.



The storm will carry on into the night, with most residents waking up to showers Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighstormraintornadonorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dreamville Fest: How the event economically impacted Raleigh
Tre Jones to return to Duke, source says
NC woman charged after child drowns at Myrtle Beach resort
1 dead after skydiving mishap in New Jersey
'Good Deeds Day' volunteers improve Wake County neighborhoods
Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen resigns
Carolina Hurricanes prep for first round of playoffs
Show More
Rocky Mount police investigating after man killed in aggravated assault
Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!
American tourist released after being kidnapped in Uganda
Body found in home of missing Mouseketeer Dennis Day
Dreamville Fest: A look back at Dix Park's largest staged event
More TOP STORIES News