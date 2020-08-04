NC reporting more than 88,000 power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast portion of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 73,526 outages as of 10 a.m. Brunswick County had more than 39,000 outages at 10 a.m.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, there are about 7 power outages in Wake County, 3 in Johnston County, 27 in Wilson County and 344 in Nash County.
Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said Tuesday the peak of outages was around 7 a.m. At one point, more than 300,000 customers were without power across the state.
As of 6 p.m. today, 60,000 Duke Energy customers remained without power.
Duke Energy expects to restore power to nearly all customers by late Wednesday night, with some power outages continuing into Thursday in the hardest hit communities
Complete outage information can be found on the State Department of Public Safety's website. On Monday, Duke Energy told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.
After making landfall in southeastern North Carolina around Monday night around 11 p.m., Isaias had completely left the state by 6 a.m. As of 2 p.m., Isaias was 65 miles west of New York City and moving north-northeast at 40 miles per hour. It's believed at least two deaths stemmed from a tornado brought on by Isaias in Bertie County.