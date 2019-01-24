Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Morning rain has caused several problems around Raleigh and the Triangle.
The weather is not severe, but the rain and wind have caused slippery conditions and lower visibility.
All drivers should be extra cautious this morning.
Left lane blocked due to accident on US-401 Louisburg Rd Southbound at New Hope Rd.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/z13P7D2Dea— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 24, 2019
As for the weather, the wind will stay gusty all day but the rain should move out by the afternoon.
The drier, colder air will move in this afternoon dropping temperatures into the upper 20s tonight. T
he following days should remain dry, but expect winter temperatures to remain.
