WEATHER

Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Several crashes have been reported around the Triangle.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Morning rain has caused several problems around Raleigh and the Triangle.

The weather is not severe, but the rain and wind have caused slippery conditions and lower visibility.

All drivers should be extra cautious this morning.

For the latest on traffic conditions follow ABC11's Kim Deaner on Twitter.



As for the weather, the wind will stay gusty all day but the rain should move out by the afternoon.

The drier, colder air will move in this afternoon dropping temperatures into the upper 20s tonight. T

he following days should remain dry, but expect winter temperatures to remain.

Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathertrafficraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Afternoon Clearing
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
These frigid temperatures are going to continue through the night
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
Casey Hathaway: All we know about the 3-year-old's disappearance
How 'going green' is now an option after death
'Like getting eaten alive:' Man attacked by pit bulls he helped raise
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 dead horses found in Wake County
Check 'yer porches! There's a 'porch pirate' on the loose in Garner
'Shark Whisperer' hooks 3,500 pound Great White shark in the Atlantic
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Show More
Billionaire buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
New documentary examines mysterious death of Bladen County teen
President Trump says he will give State of the Union 'when the shutdown is over'
Raleigh man accused of raping, robbing woman in violent, random attack
More News