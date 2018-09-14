HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power

Power crews from all over the country are here to assist with outages

Thousands are without power in North Carolina as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence have reached the coast.

As of 9:30 a.m., Friday, 485,143 people were without power.

Most of the outages are in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus Craven, Duplin, New Hanover, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Pamlico, Pender and Onslow counties near the coast.

WATCH: Useful tips if you lose power/Si no tiene electricidad después de una tormenta
Useful safety tips to follow if faced with prolonged power outages



Florence is expected to make landfall Friday morning somewhere between Cape Lookout and Wilmington.

RELATED: What to do if you lose power
