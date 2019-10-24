Quiet Weather for Now

High pressure will continue to sit over the Carolinas promoting dry and settled conditions with lots of sunshine.An area of low pressure will form over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning then move northward Saturday and Saturday night.As the storm does so, rain is expected to develop across the Piedmont Saturday night into Sunday.Monday should remain largely rain-free for the Triangle, but areas south may have to deal with a shower in places.Attention will then turn to a large storm system that will be tracking across the country early next week. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two can be expected through midweek.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather