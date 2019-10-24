Weather

Quiet Weather for Now

High pressure will continue to sit over the Carolinas promoting dry and settled conditions with lots of sunshine.

An area of low pressure will form over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday morning then move northward Saturday and Saturday night.

As the storm does so, rain is expected to develop across the Piedmont Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday should remain largely rain-free for the Triangle, but areas south may have to deal with a shower in places.

Attention will then turn to a large storm system that will be tracking across the country early next week. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two can be expected through midweek.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man considered armed and dangerous after woman found dead at Fayetteville Travel Inn
GOP plan finds money for principal raises, not teachers
Cape Fear High School librarian killed in crash, students create memorial
Stolen truck containing ashes of Cary man's late father found
It's far better to take blood pressure meds at night, study shows
WeWork in Raleigh removes phone booths over cancer concerns
Family comes first for former Shaw basketball coach
Show More
Military vehicle raising concern in Durham neighborhood
Case of missing Holly Springs mom now a 'murder investigation'
Downtown Raleigh parking puts squeeze on gov't workers
Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 near Wade Ave
Domestic violence advocates, survivors march in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News