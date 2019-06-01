Weather

First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued across central North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Relief from recent heat is on the way; however, it was accompanied by some severe weather.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for many counties in central North Carolina on Friday.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 11 p.m.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP Click here to view the latest weather advisories.


The storms are moving from west to east. So the farther east you are, you more likely you are to see the storms later in the evening.

Damaging winds were the biggest threat, but some areas saw hail.
RELATED: Storm Ready 2019



EMBED More News Videos

With Hurricane season just around the corner, make sure you are prepared.



Big Weather said the storms could stick around through Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighfayettevillehailweatherrainnorth carolina newssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at municipal center
Many crimes in Wake County happening in broad daylight
Quanell X on Maleah Davis suspect: 'Derion snapped'
Johnston Co. man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
MALEAH DAVIS: Child's body found not confirmed as missing girl
'Thankful to be alive': Apex native recovering after UNCC shooting
Report: Millennials have average net worth of $8K
Show More
VIDEO: Shark gets very close to swimmer at Florida beach
Dozens of chicken owners open doors for visitors for Tour D' Coop Saturday
Cary residents frustrated over fiber optic installation problems
Duke Energy prepares for the 2019 hurricane season
Panther Creek High School student earns National Merit Scholarship
More TOP STORIES News