NC weather: Snow chances increase for much of North Carolina

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker forecasts that much of the viewing area will see snow Thursday afternoon. How much you'll see depends on where you are. Let's take a look at the models.
The American Model, the GFS, has been the most aggressive with amounts. It even pushes over 6 inches south and east.
ABC11's in-house model, the RPM, is also pretty aggressive with 3-6 inches down east and 1-3 inches in the Triangle.
The European model, the EURO, shows the lowest amounts, but, it should be noted, is showing more snowfall and increasing amounts compared with yesterday.
So, we look at the models, we look at the timing, and we look at a cold, dry air mass to the north, and a warm moist air mass to the south, and the collision of the two and we come up with a snowfall forecast.
Right now that forecast calls for around 1-2 inches of snowfall for the Triangle and Sandhills. However, that is snowfall amounts, not accumulation. It is very unlikely we will see that much stick to the ground and roads.
WATCH: Big Weather's Wednesday morning forecast
TIMING FOR THE SNOW
The rain will start to fall after lunchtime Thursday. Some models suggest snow will begin up north in Virginia, but at this point ABC11 doesn't think that will pan out. As we get closer and get more temperature data, the chances for snow up north could become more likely.
By 6 p.m., the snow will be spreading across the region. This will definitely impact your evening commute. If you can leave work early, you should plan on that for Thursday evening.
By our 11 p.m. newscast Thursday, the bulk of the snow is shifting east and out of here. Cold air pours in behind it though, and raised surfaces may slick up. Snowfall amounts on the ground will be limited.
According to North Carolina State Climatologist, ground temperatures will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s across our area.
Bottom Line: Will it stick around?: No. Friday will bring temperatures near 40 degrees with lots of sunshine which should melt most of it away. Ground temperatures are warm for this time of year.