Weather

NC weather: Snow chances increase for much of North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On the eve of what could be our first winter weather event, the odds for snowfall have increased.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker forecasts that much of the viewing area will see snow Thursday afternoon. How much you'll see depends on where you are. Let's take a look at the models.

The American Model, the GFS, has been the most aggressive with amounts. It even pushes over 6 inches south and east.

ABC11's in-house model, the RPM, is also pretty aggressive with 3-6 inches down east and 1-3 inches in the Triangle.

The European model, the EURO, shows the lowest amounts, but, it should be noted, is showing more snowfall and increasing amounts compared with yesterday.



So, we look at the models, we look at the timing, and we look at a cold, dry air mass to the north, and a warm moist air mass to the south, and the collision of the two and we come up with a snowfall forecast.

Right now that forecast calls for around 1-2 inches of snowfall for the Triangle and Sandhills. However, that is snowfall amounts, not accumulation. It is very unlikely we will see that much stick to the ground and roads.

WATCH: Big Weather's Wednesday morning forecast
EMBED More News Videos

The Euro and GFS models are now showing snow acculumations for much of North Carolina.



TIMING FOR THE SNOW

The rain will start to fall after lunchtime Thursday. Some models suggest snow will begin up north in Virginia, but at this point ABC11 doesn't think that will pan out. As we get closer and get more temperature data, the chances for snow up north could become more likely.

By 6 p.m., the snow will be spreading across the region. This will definitely impact your evening commute. If you can leave work early, you should plan on that for Thursday evening.



By our 11 p.m. newscast Thursday, the bulk of the snow is shifting east and out of here. Cold air pours in behind it though, and raised surfaces may slick up. Snowfall amounts on the ground will be limited.



According to North Carolina State Climatologist, ground temperatures will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s across our area.



Bottom Line: Will it stick around?: No. Friday will bring temperatures near 40 degrees with lots of sunshine which should melt most of it away. Ground temperatures are warm for this time of year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwinter stormsnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25-year-old woman critical after Fayetteville plane crash
Election scams are common during campaign season
Off-duty officers on date night stop restaurant robbery
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after sentence commuted
Parents, activists want fewer officers in Wake Co. schools
Garner HOA says military mom's 'holiday lights' must come down
Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays
Show More
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Durham Police seek leads in brutal 2005 strangulation
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Fayetteville crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries
Residents near North Hills to get rocked by construction blasts
More TOP STORIES News