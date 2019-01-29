SNOW

Snow timeline: When flakes will fall in the Raleigh area

EMBED </>More Videos

Big Weather is timing out today's dusting.

By and Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Snow is possible Tuesday evening as an Arctic front moves into North Carolina.

During the day on Tuesday, high temps will be in the mid-50s. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.

As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow after that, and last perhaps an hour.

EMBED More News Videos

Road prep in the Triangle. Ana Rivera reports.



According to Big Weather, the rain has a chance not to change over to snow. But if it does, the Roxboro area will see flakes around 5 p.m., and the Triangle will see flakes around 7 p.m.

If the Sandhills sees any, it won't be until between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Most models show just flurries to a dusting, with the American model is showing half an inch in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro.

There could be maybe an inch of snow near the Virginia border.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

The Triangle should be clear by 10 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to follow the local weather forecast and be prepared for another round of sub-freezing temperatures and winter weather during the next few days - and to exercise caution on the roads in areas were wintry precipitation falls.

"North Carolina is bracing for more cold and snowy weather, and I urge people to monitor their local forecasts closely and take proactive steps to stay ready, warm, and safe," said Gov. Cooper.

NCDOT is preparing roads just to be safe. Their main weapon against slick roads at this time is brine.



"When the road gets to 32 degrees, it freezes," said Jason Dunigan, NCDOT engineer. "When you put brine on it, it lowers that 32 degrees to the lower 20s. So you've got a little more threshold than that 32 degrees."

"We need about two-and-half or three days to set out the brine in Wake County," said Sean Williams, NCDOT Division 5. "So it's important that we spread that out there and make sure we've got everything covered."

We don't typically see big accumulations of snow with fast-moving clippers from the northwest.

With that said, whatever we see Tuesday night could freeze up Wednesday morning and create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Officials with the NCDOT are not taking any chances.

Crews started preparing for the possible wintry weather over the weekend.

Big Weather said a cold wave of icy temperatures will be moving in this week, bringing in temperatures in the low 20s and teens.

Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.

RELATED:Prepare your home for winter weather

RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldweatherNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
So Much Colder!
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
New app helps you find someone to shovel your snow
More snow
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
So Much Colder!
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh
More Weather
Top Stories
Proposed dress code changes would relax requirements for Wake students
Man shot in leg at Raleigh home
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Orange County Schools admits to 'racial intolerance,' passes equity policy
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs in Raleigh
Free parking in downtown Fayetteville may be going away
Investigation underway into actions of Rocky Mount city manager
Show More
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
Woman says Raleigh Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
I-Team: Raleigh real estate rising, but so is homeless population
Parents: Deadline for Wake magnet school applications fast approaching
Franklin County 18-year-old facing double homicide, arson charges
More News