Hurricane Dorian: South Carolina governor orders mandatory evacuation of coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation of his state's entire coast as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

Authorities say the order covers approximately 830,000 people, many of whom will be evacuating for the fourth time in four years.

McMaster says he knows some people won't be happy having to leave their home. But he says "we believe we can keep everyone alive."

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the center of Dorian is to stay off shore while paralleling the South Carolina coast starting Wednesday afternoon.

But a small error in the forecast could send the eye and strongest winds into the state.

The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds. That storm did not make landfall at the strength.

The cities of Brunswick, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina, could all see more than six inches of rain, according to the latest forecast.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



PREPARE FOR THE STORM
While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.

What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
