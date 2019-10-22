weather

Line of storms could bring severe weather, damaging winds to NC

A chance of severe weather in the Triangle and central North Carolina on Tuesday as a line of storms moved in from the west has diminished.

You'll want to have your umbrella with you.

The ABC11 viewing area is now in the "marginal" risk area for severe weather, which is a level 1 out of 5.





Some powerful wind gusts are still possible Tuesday as storm move through this afternoon.



Temps will top out in the low to mid-70s for much of the area. Some localized flooding or a small pocket of hail is possible as well, but are not big threats this afternoon.

Timing-wise, we'll see isolated showers during the morning with scattered rain developing through the middle of the day. Pop-up storms will develop in the afternoon with the main window for storms coming between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

State Fair officials are watching the weather closely as well.

Stay with ABC11 on-air and online for the latest developments.
