Tornado in Rocky Mount traveled 12.5 miles

A survey team said wind from the tornado reached 100 miles per hour. The twister was approximately 350 yards wide, stayed on the ground for 11 minutes, and traveled 12.5 miles.
The good news is this tornado did not cause any injuries or deaths.
The Rocky Mount tornado was one of a few that touched down in central North Carolina on April 19. While the storms caused some significant damage, they did not kill anyone.