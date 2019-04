Tornado in Rocky Mount traveled 12.5 miles

A survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Rocky Mount, #NCwx during the Friday, April 19th Severe Weather Event. Length: 12.5 miles, Max Winds: 95 - 100mph, Max Width: 350 Yards, Duration: 11 Minutes. Full info: https://t.co/sOTFQ4quQQ pic.twitter.com/aKR7l6yrag — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 22, 2019

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Rocky Mount on Friday, April 19, according to the National Weather Service.A survey team said wind from the tornado reached 100 miles per hour. The twister was approximately 350 yards wide, stayed on the ground for 11 minutes, and traveled 12.5 miles.The good news is this tornado did not cause any injuries or deaths.The Rocky Mount tornado was one of a few that touched down in central North Carolina on April 19. While the storms caused some significant damage , they did not kill anyone.