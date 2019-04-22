Tornado in Rocky Mount traveled 12.5 miles

A survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Rocky Mount, #NCwx during the Friday, April 19th Severe Weather Event. Length: 12.5 miles, Max Winds: 95 - 100mph, Max Width: 350 Yards, Duration: 11 Minutes. Full info: https://t.co/sOTFQ4quQQ pic.twitter.com/aKR7l6yrag