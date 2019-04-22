Weather

Tornado in Rocky Mount traveled 12.5 miles

EMBED <>More Videos

An EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Rocky Mount on Friday, April 19, according to the National Weather Service.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Rocky Mount on Friday, April 19, according to the National Weather Service.

A survey team said wind from the tornado reached 100 miles per hour. The twister was approximately 350 yards wide, stayed on the ground for 11 minutes, and traveled 12.5 miles.



The good news is this tornado did not cause any injuries or deaths.

The Rocky Mount tornado was one of a few that touched down in central North Carolina on April 19. While the storms caused some significant damage, they did not kill anyone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherrocky mountweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldier dies while skydiving at Cape Fear Regional Jetport
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh identified
'Several' Americans among 200+ killed in Sri Lanka blasts
'American Idol' celebrates Disney film music
BBQ business getting heat for selling LGBTQ shirts
Lyrid meteor shower peaks overnight Sunday and Monday
Police officer pulls over teenager, helps him land job
Show More
6 Raleigh churches celebrate Easter during Sunrise Service
Woman holding gun and baby terrorizes San Diego church, police say
Fire destroys Greene County church one day before Easter
Man accused of using dating app to lure, sexually assault teen
Eminem marks 11 years sober
More TOP STORIES News