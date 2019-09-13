Weather

Path released for storm expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto

The tropical system developing near the Bahamas is expected to become a named tropical storm Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center officially designated the storm Potential Tropical Cyclone 9. PTC 9 had sustained winds of 30 miles per hour as of Friday morning--to become a tropical storm it must have sustained winds at or above 39 mph.

An early estimated track of PTC 9 has it heading through the Bahamas, into Florida and up the East Coast.

At this time, the National Hurricane Center does not believe the system will develop into a hurricane. Still, it could bring significant wind and rainfall to the Bahamas and parts of Florida.

The Bahamas are under a Tropical Storm Warning and part of the Atlantic Coast of Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Keep in mind we're still in the peak of hurricane season. We'll keep you updated on any changes.

