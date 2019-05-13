Tornado Warning expires, Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains active

Weather

ABC11 in is First Alert Mode as severe weather moved into central North Carolina on Monday morning.

Tornado Warning issued for parts of Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties until 2:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Wake and Johnston counties--specifically Clayton, Smithfield and Selma--until 2:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of central North Carolina until 4 p.m.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, a Tornado Warning was issued for Wake, Nash and Franklin counties. That warning expired at 10:45 a.m.

Video filmed by Michael Hardee in downtown Raleigh on Monday morning.



Heavy rain and wind accompanied hail in some areas Monday morning.

In Wake County and Rolesville, a possible tornado touched down, damaging trees and some structures.



A farm near the intersection of Rolesville Road and Davistown Road sustained significant damage. Trees were toppled and uprooted on the property, falling on fences and in areas where farm animals lived.

Dejuan Hoggard shows storm damage at a farm on Rolesville Road.



None of the animals were harmed, according to the farm owner. Also, amazingly none of the trees fell on the owner's home.
However, the roof of a barn on the property appeared to have been damaged.

A Wake County school bus was forced off the road on Colston Crossing in Zebulon. No students were on the bus and the driver was not injured.



Also in Zebulon a tree fell through the home of a local elementary school teacher. The teacher was not at home when the tree fell, but her pets--two cats and several ferrets--were inside the home.

While ABC11 crews were on scene, neighbors were able to pull the teacher's ferrets out of a window safely. The condition of her cats has not been determined.
