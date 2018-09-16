ABC11 TOGETHER

Wayne County announces donation sites for Hurricane Florence relief

Michelle Young
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Storm damage and flooding have created an immediate need of assistance for many of our neighbors.

If you are in Wayne County and would like to donate items for victims of Hurricane Florence, you can take them to the Train Depot on West Main Street in Mt. Olive and the Farmers Market at the Maxwell Center on Wayne Memorial Drive in Goldsboro from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 17.

Both locations will accept the following items:
  • Water

  • Non-perishable food

  • Cleaning Supplies

  • Incontinence Supplies for Adults

  • Diapers, Wipes, and Formula for Infants

  • New Linens

  • All Hygiene Items


Clothing cannot be accepted at these locations and should be taken to the Salvation Army in Goldsboro.
