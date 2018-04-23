WEATHER

Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow

Wet weather is hitting the Triangle today and continuing through Tuesday.

A slow-moving storm system will bring a soaking rain to Central North Carolina beginning late today and continuing into tomorrow.


The cloud cover today through tomorrow will hold down temperatures a bit compared to what they were over the weekend. Total rainfall by tomorrow night will reach 1 to 2 inches in most spots with isolated heavier amounts where drenching thunderstorms develop. They could see over 4" in the mountains. Here's the latest from the WPC:



Slight drying will follow on Wednesday, but there will still be quite a bit of cloudiness along with a passing shower or two.



Partial sunshine is likely on Thursday and Friday with comfortable daytime temperatures and cool nights. A stray shower still could fire on Thursday, but we dry out Friday and into the weekend..

Another frontal passage on Saturday may trigger a shower or thunderstorm late day, followed by sunny, nice weather on Sunday.

Have a great week!

Bigweather

