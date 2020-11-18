Wegmans hiring nearly 900 employees for new Chapel Hill, Wake Forest stores

A grocery chain boosting its profile in the Triangle is hiring hundreds of workers in the coming months, a welcome sight for those struggling for employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wegmans, an expanding chain out of Rochester, New York, is looking to hire roughly 900 employees as it opens stores in Chapel Hill and Wake Forest.
The Chapel Hill store is looking to hire nearly 300 part-time positions for the 99,000-square foot location. The store started hiring for full-time work in August, with select openings left, such as cooks and overnight grocery. In total, the site will employ nearly 450 people.
For now, Wegmans is looking to hire about 200 full-time positions for the 104,000-square foot Wake Forest location set to open in May. Full-time positions at this store include everything from entry-level management to culinary professionals.
The Chapel Hill store will open in the spring and is being built on Fordham Boulevard near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Highway 15-501 in Chapel Hill. The Wake Forest location will be at 11051 Ligon Mill Road near the Route 98 bypass.
In September, Wegmans opened its first North Carolina location in Raleigh on Wake Towne Drive. Another store opened its doors in July in Morrisville on Davis Drive.
Wegmans also plans to open stores in Cary and Holly Springs, according to its website. Wegmans has 104 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.
