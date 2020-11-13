travel

Ahead of holiday travel season, West Coast states urge 14-day quarantine for anyone entering from out of state

The advisory comes one day after California surpassed one million coronavirus cases.
The governors of the West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon have issued an advisory recommending against non-essential travel as the holiday season looms and the U.S. sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory also encourages travelers from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the spread of coronavirus in the state shows no signs of slowing down and adds pressure to the hospital systems.

"(Increased cases are) threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives," Newsom said in a press release on Friday.

Californians are also urged to stay local and only interact with those from their immediate households. The advisory also suggests avoiding non-essential travel out of the state.

The West Coast governors said they are issuing the advisory to help limit the spread of the virus.

California isn't the only state to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, Texas was the first state to surpass one million coronavirus cases earlier this week.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said that coronavirus cases have doubled in his state over the last two weeks.
