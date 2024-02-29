Jack Teixeira update: Military document leaker expected to plead guilty, sources say

Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking classified documents online, pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

BOSTON -- Jack Teixeira, the young Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of classified military documents and posting them online, has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty, according to a new court filing and sources familiar with the case.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Boston filed a motion for a Rule 11 hearing, which signals Teixeira will plead guilty and the judge will determine whether the plea is truly voluntary.

To what charge or charges Teixeira will plead was not immediately clear. The plea agreement has not been publicly filed.

He previously pleaded not guilty.

