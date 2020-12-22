stimulus funds

Second stimulus checks: See how much money you might receive under the new stimulus bill

By Grace Manthey and Jonathan Fagg
LOS ANGELES -- Many Americans could start receiving direct payments from the federal government as early as next week as part of a $900 billion pandemic relief bill passed by Congress Monday evening that's now headed to President Donald Trump for a signature.

In addition to these stimulus checks, the bill will provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits and money for hard-hit businesses, schools, healthcare providers and renters.

Eligible taxpayers will receive $600 per person, plus $600 per dependent under 17. Similar to the first CARES Act stimulus check, the bill reduces payments on a sliding scale for those earning higher incomes.

Below is a calculator that may help you find out the amount you're likely to receive, using the guidelines spelled out in the bill. The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.



Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financedata journalismmoneycoronaviruspersonal financestimulus fundspoliticscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Congress passes $900 billion pandemic relief package
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh this week
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar to receive COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
WEATHER: Storms for Christmas Eve?
Not done shopping? You can still get gifts in time for Christmas
Carrboro Black Lives Matter mural complete
Show More
NC attorney details experience in Moderna vaccine trial
'A blessing:' ABC11 viewers donate money to help 2 women keep their homes
More than 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating on exam
Raleigh HOA demands woman remove her Black Lives Matter sign
McDonald's China offers Spam and Oreo burger
More TOP STORIES News