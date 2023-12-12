Durham to open city's first dedicated pickleball courts

Durham Parks and Recreation said it is excited about the 12 courts opening next week at Piney Wood Park.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popularity of pickleball continues to grow in the Triangle.

Durham is set to open the city's first public facility for pickleball on Monday.

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) said it is excited about the 12 courts at Piney Wood Park. Eight of those are for daily open play and the other four will be used for leagues.

"This is a mission moment for DPR helping connect our community to wellness, the outdoors and lifelong learning," said DPR Director Wade Walcutt. "Giving our community what they need is fulfilling; and when we can provide something new or for the first time, it's truly special for everyone. We are excited to provide our first dedicated Pickleball facility and serve the countless Pickleball enthusiasts in Durham."

Those courts will be available daily and there are lights for those late players after 9 p.m.

For more information on how to reserve a court, visit the Durham Parks and Recreation website.

In October, Raleigh unveiled a pop-up pickleball court in City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.

