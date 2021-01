North Carolina's Rev. Dr. William Barber II delivers homily during Biden's inaugural prayer service

EMBED >More News Videos "If you are generous with the hungry, if you start giving yourself to the down and out then you'll be known as repairers of the breach-those who can fix anything," he said.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- On the first full day of the new administration, the Washington National Cathedral filled with music and prayer. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watched from the White House and, in the midst of it all, there was a familiar face. North Carolina's Rev. Dr. William Barber II delivered a message."Well we are in a jam today. Trouble is real. And whether we like it or not we are in this mess together as a nation," he said.A civil rights leader and a voice for the less fortunate, Barber delivered the homily during the virtual prayer service. He stayed true to his values and hopeful for this administration."If you are generous with the hungry, if you start giving yourself to the down and out then you'll be known as repairers of the breach-those who can fix anything," he said.The service also included religious leaders from all different types of congregations from all over the country.