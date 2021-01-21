Religion & Spirituality

North Carolina's Rev. Dr. William Barber II delivers homily during Biden's inaugural prayer service

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- On the first full day of the new administration, the Washington National Cathedral filled with music and prayer.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watched from the White House and, in the midst of it all, there was a familiar face. North Carolina's Rev. Dr. William Barber II delivered a message.

"If you are generous with the hungry, if you start giving yourself to the down and out then you'll be known as repairers of the breach-those who can fix anything," he said.



"Well we are in a jam today. Trouble is real. And whether we like it or not we are in this mess together as a nation," he said.

President Biden's inaugural address: Watch speech video, read transcript from Inauguration Day 2021
A civil rights leader and a voice for the less fortunate, Barber delivered the homily during the virtual prayer service. He stayed true to his values and hopeful for this administration.

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, recites 'The Hill We Climb' at inauguration ceremony
The service also included religious leaders from all different types of congregations from all over the country.
Related topics:
