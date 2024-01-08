Rev. William Barber hires civil rights attorney Harry Daniels to investigate movie theater incident

William Barber was escorted out by police from the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville during a screening of "The Color Purple."

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rev. William Barber II held a news conference in Greenville on Monday to announce what was next following his removal from a North Carolina movie theater.

Last month, the well-known civil rights activist was escorted out by police from the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville during a screening of "The Color Purple."

Barber, who suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a form of arthritis, was kicked out for bringing his own stool to the theater.

On Monday, Barber introduced his national civil rights attorney, Harry Daniels, who will oversee the investigation into the incident.

"We're not in the position of wanting people terminated or fired; that doesn't serve our overall desired purpose, but we can get them trained so maybe they can train others," Daniels said.

Barber was joined by advocates with the American Association of People with Disabilities.

Barber met on Jan. 2 with Adam Aron, president of AMC Theaters, in Greenville, saying afterward that "while I am encouraged by our meeting with Mr. Aron today, we have more to consider. This isn't about William Barber or one night in December. It's about the law. It's about treating every man, woman and child who has disabilities with compassion and dignity."

AMC previously apologized to Barber for the handling of the incident.

AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville, NC, December 29, 2023

"This is a race issue - a human race issue. At some point, if you are blessed to live long enough, you may find yourself in a similar situation," Daniels said. "Make no mistake: this was an injustice, not just to Bishop Barber, but to all of us. Every family knows someone who needs additional accommodations."