Court date postponed for man accused of trying to kill 6 people in Knightdale, Raleigh crime spree

First court appearance delayed for man at center of shootout with RPD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of trying to kill six people, including two police officers, was supposed to appear in court Friday afternoon, but his case was postponed.

Video showed police tackling and arresting Willie Daniels on New Bern Avenue following a wild series of events that culminated in a shootout in the middle of the street.

Knightdale Police Department said it all started Thursday morning when Daniels went to the Country Hearth Inn on Money Drive. Daniels was seen banging on several doors in an attempt to find his wife.

When he failed to find her, he left the hotel and went home. His neighbors told police Daniels abandoned his car in the street and started breaking the windows of his own home. Investigators said Daniels then set fire to the home before leaving.

He then traveled to a Raleigh apartment where police said he tried to "terrorize" and murder two people. There, he broke into and stole a 2015 Toyota Camry and drove off.

He's also accused of shooting someone on Brockton Drive in Raleigh. That victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Raleigh Police Department soon got involved and tracked down Daniels, which lead to a police chase.

According to arrest warrants, Daniels crashed into and opened fire on a silver Honda Accord with two people inside near New Hope Road and New Bern Avenue.

He then got into a shootout with RPD, firing multiple rounds at officers, striking at least two patrol vehicles. The officers returned fire but did not hit anyone.



Officers eventually surrounded Daniels in the street. They used a stun gun on him and tackled him to the ground before handcuffing him and taking him into custody.

All told, Daniels was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of larceny of motor vehicle, one count of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and one count of felony fleeing to elude. He also faces charges related to setting his house on fire.
