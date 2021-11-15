DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Retired NFL player Willie Parker and members of the 39 Legends Foundation donated 70 turkeys to the Durham Rescue Mission on Sunday.
The turkeys will be used for the mission's 47th annual Thanksgiving community dinner, for those in need in the Triangle.
"It feels good," Parker said. "It's definitely a tremendous thing when you can get back into your community and give back."
Parker is a Clinton native and founded the nonprofit 39 Legends Foundation.
"The goal is just to give back, to support and help out whenever is needed," Parker said. "We (are) out in our community, we (are) out giving back and we have been doing the same thing with the surrounding communities as well. So our mission is just to reach out to as many families as we possibly can to share."
This is the second year they're supporting the Thanksgiving celebration.
Parker, a former Steelers running back and UNC Chapel Hill football player, will be at the Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving day helping serve meals.
"I think it's gonna be a great feeling, something to watch, something great and special," Parker said.
Thousands are expected to attend.
Incoming President/CEO Rob Tart said in a statement, "We are excited to receive this donation. In this year of inflation and short supplies, this donation is addressing a problem that everyone is facing. Thanks to this and other donations many families will have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day."
For more information.
Retired NFL player Willie Parker, foundation donate turkeys to Durham Rescue Mission
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News