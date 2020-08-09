child death

25-year-old Wilson man arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man accused of shooting a 5-year-old who later died at a hospital in Wilson on Sunday night has been caught.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road.

When officers arrived, they found 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.

Hinnant was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.

Wilson Police have identified the alleged shooter as Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson. Police announced just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday that he had been arrested and is in the custody of Wilson Police Department officers and members of the US Marshals' Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson



Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with the North Carolina license plate number TCH-2773.

Wilson police

