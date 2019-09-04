Wind could be Hurricane Dorian's main danger in Cumberland County, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency Officials have activated their joint operation center. Both County and City leaders say now is the time to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

Inside the joint operations center, crews are keeping a close watch.

"We're forecasted for tropical-storm-force wind gusts and 2 to 6 inches of rain," said Gene Booth, Emergency Management Director.

Verma Jackson fears that rain could flood her home in Hollywood Heights again.

"Yes, I'm nervous. I'm crying because my grandmother had her house two houses down and had to lose her house and I don't want that for my family," Jackson said.

So far, Dorian is forecasted to make a brush along the coast but as officials learned with Matthew and Florence, things change.

"We always prepare for the worst. The one difference from that storm from Matthew is it's supposed to hit us faster," said Booth.

City leaders are putting crews in place. They spent the afternoon clearing debris and brush from clogged storm drains. Though Dorian will bring some rain, the biggest threat will be wind.

"So we're looking at a lot of power outages blocked out roads but roads that could be blocked by trees and power lines," Booth said.
