Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that.Police arrested 31-year old Jacqueline Ades after finding her in a Paradise Valley man's bathtub.According to investigators, she had met the guy online about a year ago but she won't leave him alone.Court documents say Ades sent the victim about 500 messages a day, which included disturbing ones like "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."Officers say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.From jail, Ades told reporters that she thought the man was her soulmate."I was looking for my healing angel," she said. "The psychic I met told me I would meet a healing angel."