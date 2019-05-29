Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham Quality Inn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing at a Durham hotel earlier this month.
On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Whitney Barbara Turner and charged her with murder.
She is accused of killing 31-year-old David Kelly inside of the Quality Inn in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road on May 4.
Investigators said Turner and Kelly were acquaintances.
Turner was booked into the Durham County jail without bond.
She's also facing charges for other offenses including failure to appear on a driving while impaired charge and two misdemeanor probation violation offenses.
