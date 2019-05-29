stabbing

Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham Quality Inn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing at a Durham hotel earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Whitney Barbara Turner and charged her with murder.

She is accused of killing 31-year-old David Kelly inside of the Quality Inn in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road on May 4.

Investigators said Turner and Kelly were acquaintances.

Turner was booked into the Durham County jail without bond.

She's also facing charges for other offenses including failure to appear on a driving while impaired charge and two misdemeanor probation violation offenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhotelstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man accused of stabbing 3 at Durham apartment
Fayetteville stabbing leaves man in critical condition
Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded
17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Why this Raleigh psychic says his abilities are a gift from God
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Man accused of stabbing 3 at Durham apartment
Show More
School to reprint yearbook after students hold up 'white power' sign
Fort Bragg tot holds American flag over father's grave on Memorial Day
Baby dies after being neglected during nap at daycare, parents say
Teammates, friends shave heads for girl diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Raleigh crossing guard busts a move after 3-day weekend
More TOP STORIES News