69-year-old woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home early Saturday morning following a house fire.

According to a release from Goldsboro Police Department, officials on patrol discovered a house fire around 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North John Street.

After the fire department responded, a dead woman, identified as 69-year-old Lovetta Benjamin, was found dead in the home.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations responded shortly after and the Goldsboro Police Department is looking into the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
