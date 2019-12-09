Woman robbed at gunpoint at La Quinta Inn in Raleigh: Officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a guest was robbed at the La Quinta Inn in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.It happened on the 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard near Capital Boulevard, according to authorities.The hotel's general manager told ABC11 a woman was robbed at gunpoint by someone she knew.Our breaking news crew saw several police cars speeding to the scene of the crime.