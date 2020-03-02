Arrest made after woman was shot while standing on her Zebulon porch with friends

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in the arm while standing with a group of people on her Zebulon porch.

Wake County deputies arrested and charged Brandon Carlysle, 36, for the crime.

Investigators said the woman was at her home on Poodle Lane on Sunday night when Carlysle pulled the trigger of a shotgun.

She was the only person injured.

Carlysle faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zebulonshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit, run over multiple times in Raleigh neighborhood
20 scholarships available for DPAC summer camp
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
1 injured after shots fired from car in Durham
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Durham pastor forgives thief who stole church trailer
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Show More
Local universities cancel study abroad programs amid coronavirus outbreak
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
SC 6-year-old hit by truck while waiting for school bus dies
NASA images show lower China pollution amid COVID-19
Biden blasts Trump's military treatment, feels good about NC
More TOP STORIES News